WLB Summer peach and avocado Salsa
INGREDIENTS
- 4 Fresh William L Brown Farm Market ripe peaches, peeled, pitted and
diced (4-6 depending on size)
- 1 cup tomato, diced
- 2 jalapeño peppers seeded and finely minced
- 1 whole Vidalia sweet onion, finely diced
- ½ bag of sweet baby peppers, seeded and minced
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- 2 Avocados, Peeled, Pitted and Diced
- Juice of 1 Lemon
- 4 cloves of roasted garlic
- Cumin to taste
- salt and pepper to taste
Pit and Dice Avocados and toss with Juice of 1 Lemon. Add all remaining ingredients and mix well.
Serve on your choice of Grilled Fish, Tuna or Chicken, or as an appetizer with tortilla chips. Also could be topped on your choice of quesadilla.