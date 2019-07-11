WLB Summer peach and avocado Salsa

INGREDIENTS

4 Fresh William L Brown Farm Market ripe peaches, peeled, pitted and

diced (4-6 depending on size)

1 cup tomato, diced

2 jalapeño peppers seeded and finely minced

1 whole Vidalia sweet onion, finely diced

½ bag of sweet baby peppers, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 Avocados, Peeled, Pitted and Diced

Juice of 1 Lemon

4 cloves of roasted garlic

Cumin to taste

salt and pepper to taste

Pit and Dice Avocados and toss with Juice of 1 Lemon. Add all remaining ingredients and mix well.

Serve on your choice of Grilled Fish, Tuna or Chicken, or as an appetizer with tortilla chips. Also could be topped on your choice of quesadilla.