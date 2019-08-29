Summer of Rum Festival: Noel Rochford Group Performs

Breaking News
The 7th annual Summer of Rum Festival is scheduled for Downtown Tampa’s Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on August 31st, 2019, Labor Day Weekend, from 12pm to 11pm with Sublime w/ Rome as headliners along with The Expendables and Inner Circle. The Summer of Rum Festival is an island-inspired celebration of everything rum! Over a dozen Rum Shacks will be serving over 40 rum drinks, from the classic hurricanes to frozen piña coladas. The festival will also feature a Rum Tasting Party, Caribbean Island Inspired Food Market, Market Vendors, and a huge Fireworks Show to end the night! For the full lineup, schedule and events, please visit SummerofRumFest.com

