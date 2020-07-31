“ Summer Essentials”

Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Candace Corey

BODY

Even though we are focused on washing our hands and staying free from germs we still need protection from the sun. Neutrogena has a variety of sun protection we can use daily, that’s light weight and invisible.

SKIN

Wearing a face mask is an essential part of daily life, but it can cause breakouts because it blocks pores and traps dirt against our skin. Cure Natural Aqua Gel will exfoliate and remove dead skin cells and dirt gently without harsh chemical or particles. Be sure to follow with a good moisturizer like the Cure Water Treatment. Both products can be used on face, hands and body.

FASHION

The trends this season are bright colors, big patterns and textures like linen, rushing and embroidery. You can find all of the latest trends at affordable prices at Burlington just go to Burlington.com to find a location near you.

