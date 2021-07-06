Summer Entertaining

Wheatley Mint Lemonade – Pitcher Version

1½ cups sugar

1½ cups water

2 cups mint leaves

2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice

4 cups Wheatley Vodka

Ice

Lemon wheels, for garnish

Mint sprigs, for garnish

Combine sugar, water, and mint leaves in sauce pan. Bring to boil and stir until all sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool before straining simple syrup through strainer to remove mint.

Combine lemon juice, simple syrup, vodka, and ice in large pitcher.

Stir to combine.

Pour into prepared glasses and garnish with lemon wheels and mint sprigs.

Buffalo Chicken Dog

Toasted Hot Dog Bun

Chicken Hot Dog

Buffalo Wing Sauce

Diced Celery

Crumbled Blue Cheese

Note: Always brush your hot dog bun with butter before toasting to prevent it from drying out.

Tomato Watermelon Salad

Makes: 6 Servings

3–4 medium heirloom tomatoes, assorted colors, cored and cut into ¾-inch chunks

1 small English cucumber, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes

1 cup ¾-inch cubed yellow or red seedless watermelon flesh

¼ cup sliced red onion

1 tablespoon chopped mixed fresh basil and mint (or any herbs you prefer)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, watermelon, red onion, and herbs. Toss gently.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the tomato mixture and toss to coat evenly. Serve chilled.

Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.

Grilled Pound Cake with Berries

8 ½-inch thick slices pound cake

8 tablespoons melted butter

2 cups blueberries

2 cups strawberries, sliced

Whipped cream

Preheat grill to medium heat. Brush both sides of the pound cake slices with the melted butter. Grill until just toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and berries.

Serves 4 – 6