Summer Drink Makeover

Cleansing Citrus Green Tea Cooler makes 1 serving 10 oz chilled green tea 2 tsp apple cider vinegar 1-2 thin slices organic lime 1 thin slice organic grapefruit 3-4 thin slices peeled cucumber Mix the green tea and vinegar in a tall glass. Add lime, grapefruit, and cucumber slices; stir again. Fill glass with crushed ice and serve. Spicy Fat-Burning Lemonade makes 4 servings Zest and juice of 1 whole organic lemon, plus 1/2 thinly sliced organic lemon 32 oz. filtered water 1-1/2 tsp liquid stevia 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper Combine well and serve over ice. For even better fat-burning, stir in 2 tablespoons of chia seeds before serving. Raspberry Rosé Spritzer makes 1 serving 1/4 cup organic raspberries 1/2 tsp liquid stevia 4 oz. rosé wine 4 oz. chilled sparkling water 1 fresh lemon wedge With the back of a spoon, lightly mash together the berries and stevia. Add the wine and sparkling water to glass. Squeeze the lemon wedge into the glass, add ice cubes, and garnish with a few berries or lemon slices. Pink & Green Tequila Cocktail makes 1 serving Recipe to come

