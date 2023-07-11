Titanic, The Lion King and Casablanca are just a few of the films you can catch this summer at Tampa Theatre. VP and Director of Marketing Jill Witecki joined Maggie and Farron to talk about the “Summer Classics” lineup. Plus, she quizzed our hosts on famous movie quotes from the series. View the full list of movies and showtimes – here.
Summer Classics series brings iconic movies of the past back to the big screen at Tampa Theatre
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
