Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. But, for some kids, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year. That’s why the Tampa YMCA offers summer camp – to make sure kids and teens in the Tampa Bay area are adventurous, active and healthy this summer. With camps across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties, the Tampa YMCA is excited to provide a safe, fun day camp program this summer. Attending summer camp teaches essential leadership and social skills and helps youth develop confidence and independence. Summer camp fosters peer friendships and adult mentoring relationships that have positive youth development effects, build resiliency and encourage healthy decision making. Spots are filling fast at 16 locations across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties.