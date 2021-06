RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is a finalist for the NHL's Vezina Trophy, which is given annually to the league's top goalie.

This is Vasilevskiy's fourth consecutive nomination, having won the award in the 2018-19 season.This season, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in victories with 31 in 42 starts.