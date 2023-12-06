Move over holly, succulents are on the door for this house! Cactus Moon‘s Crystal Desilet is hosting two workshops to teach people how to make nontraditional holiday wreaths. Desilet added that these wreaths can be used as table centerpieces or even repurposed as other forms of home decor. The workshop on December 6 will be at Armature Works and on December 10 at Cactus Moon.