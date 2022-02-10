Subway’s “The Vault”

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
LIVE: Chen, Kim get gold for US while ROC doping allegation could lead to another
Live
‘I grew up in a segregated country, but it was my country too’: Lt. Col. George Hardy, 96, reflects on life as Tuskegee Airman
Video
Florida elementary school science experiment headed to space
Gallery
Wads of printed paper regularly clogged White House toilet during Trump era, book claims
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
LIVE: Chen, Kim get gold for US while ROC doping allegation could lead to another
Live
Top Stories
MLB lockout talks to resume Saturday after 11-day break
Video
Top Stories
Unruly passenger threatens to kill everyone on board Florida-bound flight: report
Video
WATCH: Florida State Fair kicks off with new food, shows
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fast warm-up today
Video
St. Pete group proposes idea to make streets more pedestrian-friendly
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Popular pool company loses permit privileges for a year in Hillsborough County
Video
Top Stories
Controversial transfer title bill amended, passes first committee hearing
Video
Top Stories
Florida brings in hundreds more workers to process delayed SNAP benefit applications
Video
Is Tampa Bay’s VA nearly perfect or is a federal wait time law being ignored?
Video
Florida car dealers want longer to transfer your car title
Video
Tampa woman refinances car loan and ends up with two loans
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
LIVE: Chen, Kim get gold for US while ROC doping allegation could lead to another
Live
Top Stories
MLB lockout talks to resume Saturday after 11-day break
Video
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Chen’s near-perfect skate wins long-sought Olympic gold
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
‘I grew up in a segregated country, but it was my country too’: Lt. Col. George Hardy, 96, reflects on life as Tuskegee Airman
Video
Top Stories
Florida elementary school science experiment headed to space
Gallery
Polk County’s Grady Judd accepts MCSA sheriff of the year award
Friends who attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
Downtown Tampa’s River O’ Green Fest to return after 2-year hiatus
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Subway’s “The Vault”
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 10, 2022 / 11:53 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2022 / 11:53 AM EST
For more information visit
subway.com
.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Ex-Humane Society director laundered $1.5M, may have spent some money on makeover, sheriff implies
Video
Florida woman throws tantrum after being caught stealing at Winter Haven Walmart
Video
Popular pool company loses permit privileges for a year in Hillsborough County
Video
Unruly passenger threatens to kill everyone on board Florida-bound flight: report
Video
New COVID-19 subvariant cases found in Florida
Pinellas woman fraudulently charges employer $42,000, police say
New Port Richey woman wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket
Pasco teacher in critical condition after being trapped under vehicle at school
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Sneak peek: Iron Gwazi ready for grand opening at Busch Gardens
Video
Super Bowl LVI ticket cost: What could you buy in Tampa Bay for the price of tickets to the big game?
Video
3 Tampa Bay pizzerias named in Yelp’s Top 100 pizza places in the nation
Kumquat pie declared official pie of Pasco County
Video
Uka-PALOOZA taking over Florida State Fair with ukuleles, SPAM cooking contest
Video
More Don't Miss