Subway’s “The Vault”

BEIJING (AP/KXAN) — Team USA received a deluge of gold after a drought during the start of the Games, as snowboarder Chloe Kim and figure skater Nathan Chen finished in first place for their respective events.

Team USA also came away victorious at the first-ever mixed team aerials event. It was the United States' best day yet at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, increasing its total to four gold medals and 10 overall.