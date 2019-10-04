Breaking News
Parents may have stopped ‘catastrophic’ event after warning deputies about Wimauma woman’s pipe bombs

Stumptown

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Based on the series of graphic novels by the same name, “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios, a strong, assertive and sharp-witted Army veteran who has a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Ore. Her military intelligence skills make her a great private investigator, but her brash, unapologetic style puts her in a league of her own, landing her in the firing line of hardcore criminals while not quite in alliance with the rules and objectives of the local police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss