Stuffed BBQ Sweet Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb Chicken
  • 4 medium Sweet potatoes

SPICES

  • 1 tbsp Chipotle in adobe sauce
  • 3/4 cup Low sugar BBQ sauce + more for drizzling
  • 1 tsp Chilli Powder
  • 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1 tsp Onion Powder
  • Crushed red pepper flakes to your taste

STUFFED POTATO

  • Low fat mozzarella cheese
  • 1 tsp Chopped red onions or pickled onions
  • pinch Dried parsley

INSTRUCTIONS 

  • Place chicken plus all of the spices in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 4 – 6 hours. Until chicken is cooked through and easily shreds.
  • While the chicken is cooking, roast your sweet potatoes in the oven on 350 degrees for 45 – 60 minutes or until they are fork tender.
  • Once chicken is cooked, in a separate bowl, shred the chicken and drizzle with additional bbq sauce.
  • To build your potato, slice the sweet potato in half lengthwise and stuff shredded chicken inside. Next add a sprinkle (about 1 tbsp) of cheese on top.
  • Top with diced red onions and dried parsley.

