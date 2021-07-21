Stuffed BBQ Sweet Potatoes

INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb Chicken
- 4 medium Sweet potatoes
SPICES
- 1 tbsp Chipotle in adobe sauce
- 3/4 cup Low sugar BBQ sauce + more for drizzling
- 1 tsp Chilli Powder
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 tsp Onion Powder
- Crushed red pepper flakes to your taste
STUFFED POTATO
- Low fat mozzarella cheese
- 1 tsp Chopped red onions or pickled onions
- pinch Dried parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place chicken plus all of the spices in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 4 – 6 hours. Until chicken is cooked through and easily shreds.
- While the chicken is cooking, roast your sweet potatoes in the oven on 350 degrees for 45 – 60 minutes or until they are fork tender.
- Once chicken is cooked, in a separate bowl, shred the chicken and drizzle with additional bbq sauce.
- To build your potato, slice the sweet potato in half lengthwise and stuff shredded chicken inside. Next add a sprinkle (about 1 tbsp) of cheese on top.
- Top with diced red onions and dried parsley.