Stuffed Artichokes
Serves 4
I love stuffed artichokes. Well, honestly, I love anything stuffed with this breadcrumb mixture! The prep can be a bit time consuming, but the outcome is SO worth it! We sometimes serve these as an antipasto, but they also make a delicious side. Be sure to remove the choke (it’s inedible!), which will reveal the yummy, tender heart of the artichoke. I can easily down one of these myself, but you really can share one between two people.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
4 large cloves garlic, grated with a microplane
2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs
½ cup pecorino
¼ cup parsley, rough chopped
4 artichokes
1 lemon, halved
1 ½ cups chicken stock
¾ cup white wine
- In a small saucepan, combine the butter, oil and garlic.
- Cook over medium heat until the butter is melted and the garlic is fragrant; remove from the heat and let steep for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the breadcrumbs, pecorino and parsley; stir to combine.
- Add the butter mixture to the breadcrumbs and stir to combine; set aside.
- Fill a large bowl with cold water and squeeze the juice of the lemon into the bowl; place the squeezed halves into the bowl.
- To prepare the artichokes, cut the stalk down to the base of the artichoke so it sits flat.
- Tear off any small outer leaves and discard.
- Using a serrated knife, cut 1” off the top of the artichokes.
- Use a pair of kitchen shears to cut the tips off the remaining outer leaves. Be careful – they can be sharp!
- Place the artichokes into the acidulated water for 10 minutes.
- Working 1 at a time, remove the artichokes from the water and shake off any excess liquid.
- Use your thumbs to loosen the leaves and open the artichoke.
- Starting from the center, spoon the breadcrumb mixture in between the leaves of the artichoke; fill them generously.
- Place the stuffed artichokes into Dutch oven filled with the stock and wine.
- Drizzle the tops of the artichokes with more oil.
- Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover.
- Steam until the outer leaves are very tender and easily pull away from the artichoke, about 60 minutes.
- Drizzle the reduced cooking liquid over the artichokes and serve.