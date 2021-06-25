Stuffed Artichokes

Serves 4

I love stuffed artichokes. Well, honestly, I love anything stuffed with this breadcrumb mixture! The prep can be a bit time consuming, but the outcome is SO worth it! We sometimes serve these as an antipasto, but they also make a delicious side. Be sure to remove the choke (it’s inedible!), which will reveal the yummy, tender heart of the artichoke. I can easily down one of these myself, but you really can share one between two people.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

4 large cloves garlic, grated with a microplane

2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs

½ cup pecorino

¼ cup parsley, rough chopped

4 artichokes

1 lemon, halved

1 ½ cups chicken stock

¾ cup white wine

  1. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, oil and garlic.
  2. Cook over medium heat until the butter is melted and the garlic is fragrant; remove from the heat and let steep for 5 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, combine the breadcrumbs, pecorino and parsley; stir to combine.
  4. Add the butter mixture to the breadcrumbs and stir to combine; set aside.
  5. Fill a large bowl with cold water and squeeze the juice of the lemon into the bowl; place the squeezed halves into the bowl.
  6. To prepare the artichokes, cut the stalk down to the base of the artichoke so it sits flat.
  7. Tear off any small outer leaves and discard.
  8. Using a serrated knife, cut 1” off the top of the artichokes.
  9. Use a pair of kitchen shears to cut the tips off the remaining outer leaves. Be careful – they can be sharp!
  10. Place the artichokes into the acidulated water for 10 minutes.
  11. Working 1 at a time, remove the artichokes from the water and shake off any excess liquid.
  12. Use your thumbs to loosen the leaves and open the artichoke.
  13. Starting from the center, spoon the breadcrumb mixture in between the leaves of the artichoke; fill them generously.
  14. Place the stuffed artichokes into Dutch oven filled with the stock and wine.
  15. Drizzle the tops of the artichokes with more oil.
  16. Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover.
  17. Steam until the outer leaves are very tender and easily pull away from the artichoke, about 60 minutes.
  18. Drizzle the reduced cooking liquid over the artichokes and serve.

