Stuffed Artichokes

Serves 4

I love stuffed artichokes. Well, honestly, I love anything stuffed with this breadcrumb mixture! The prep can be a bit time consuming, but the outcome is SO worth it! We sometimes serve these as an antipasto, but they also make a delicious side. Be sure to remove the choke (it’s inedible!), which will reveal the yummy, tender heart of the artichoke. I can easily down one of these myself, but you really can share one between two people.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

4 large cloves garlic, grated with a microplane

2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs

½ cup pecorino

¼ cup parsley, rough chopped

4 artichokes

1 lemon, halved

1 ½ cups chicken stock

¾ cup white wine