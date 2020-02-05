Strawberry Pie

National Pie Month deserves all the hype it does not get. Everyone enjoys pies over the holidays but what about all the other non-holiday months of the year? This is mainly because pies can sometimes take longer to prepare than other desserts, but would I really let you down? Being a mom of 3 simple is my middle name! These delicious and simple pie recipes will have everyone changing their minds. No-Bake Strawberry Pie Now, this is the perfect pie to let the kids help you make. Everyone can get their hands dirty without having to worry about putting the pie in the oven. This pie is also Paleo-friendly and requires few ingredients. Ingredients needed: Crust 1 ½ cups of graham crackers 1/3 cup of coconut sugar 7 tablespoons of Kelapo Ghee (melted) Kelapo Ghee Non-Stick Cooking Spray Glaze & Filling 5 cups of strawberries (tops sliced off) ¾ cup of coconut sugar 2 tablespoons of cornstarch 1 3oz package of sugar-free strawberry gelatin 1 cup of water The first step is to make the crust. Mix all the ingredients for the crust in a large bowl until fully coated and grease a 9inch pan with the Kelapo Ghee Spray. Place the graham crackers in the pan and press down and around the edges. Let the crust chill for a minimum of 3 hours or a maximum of 3 days. The next step is to make the glaze, place the water, cornstarch and coconut sugar into a saucepan on medium heat. While continuously whisking bring to a boil and let cook for about 2 minutes. Once the mixture has boiled, take off heat and place gelatin inside. Stir until gelatin has become thick and then let cool for about 20 to 30 minutes. Make sure you do not go over 30 minutes because the gelatin will have harden too much to coat the pie. While the gelatin is cooling, Place all the strawberries on top of the crust. I chose to layer my strawberries and make a peak but you can choose to only make one layer and cut the strawberries up in pieces. Once you’ve filled the pie, cover all the strawberries with the filling. Let the pie cool for about 2 to 3 hours, top with your favorite whipped cream and enjoy!

