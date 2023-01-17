Four strangers became friends on an unexpected road trip home for the holidays. After their flight out of TPA was canceled, they rented a car and drove through a winter snow storm to Cleveland, Ohio. Their journey was followed closely on TikTok along the way, giving us and thousands of viewers a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
Strangers road trip from Tampa to Ohio after holiday flights get canceled
by: Whitt Laxson
