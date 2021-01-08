“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is Back – With an All-New Season of STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN



Hear from the WWE Legend About What’s in Store for Season Two of His Hit Series



In USA Networks’ Straight Up Steve Austin, WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun.



“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, was one of the most successful and influential professional wrestlers in the history of the sport. Named Rookie of the Year in 1990, Austin went on to become a six-time WWE World Champion before retiring from the ring in 2003. In 2009, the WWE honored Austin by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.



Hailing from the Lone Star state of Texas, Austin moved to Los Angeles in 2004 to pursue an acting career, landing memorable roles in Adam Sandler starrers, “The Longest Yard” and “Grown Ups 2,” Sylvester Stallone’s “The Expendables,” and several successful independent features including Lionsgate’s “The Condemned.” In 2011, Austin found his true calling when USA Network tapped him to host “Tough Enough,” the weekly series in which the WWE conducts a search to find their next Superstar. Austin then jumped to CMT to host the popular “Redneck Island” and the kickass “Broken Skull Challenge,” which he also served as Producer on. In 2013, Austin ventured into the world of podcasts, hosting the hugely successful, “The Steve Austin Show,” where once a week he conducts interviews and shares his life experiences through colorful stories. Currently, Austin hosts the “Broken Skull Sessions” for WWE as well as season two of USA Network’s “Straight Up Steve Austin.”