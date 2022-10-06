Stella Parton only had to travel 30 miles from her hometown to get to the Knoxville, Tennessee set of her new movie, “Nothing is Impossible”. A convenient location, inspirational story and fitting role made the project a no-brainer for the actress and singer/songwriter. Stella talks about the project, shares memories from growing up with 11 siblings, including superstar Dolly Parton, and remembers her longtime friend, country music legend Loretta Lynn, who passed away this week.

“Nothing is Impossible” is now streaming on Pure Flix.