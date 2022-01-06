Staying Fit After the Holidays

About John Jaquish, PhD.
Dr. John Jaquish is a scientist, inventor, and author of WSJ bestseller Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time: So is Cardio, and There’s a Better Way to Have the Body You Want. Dr. Jaquish has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He is the inventor of the bone density-building medical technology OsteoStrong and the creator of the variable resistance X3 exercise system for accelerated muscle development. Dr. Jaquish’s methods method is so powerful that the entire Miami Heat team uses it, along with other NFL and NBA players, MMA champions, and members of the US Olympic team.