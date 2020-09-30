Stay-at-Home Date Night

For the past decade, Myquillyn Smith has been telling us that it doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. With her “cozy minimalist” design aesthetic, she has helped thousands of women create homes with more style and less stuff.Now she is taking on the burden of seasonal decorating and telling readers it doesn’t have to be complicated to be festive.

In her newest book, Welcome Home: A Cozy Minimalist Guide to Decorating and Hosting All Year Round, Myquillyn shares simple ways readers can create inviting homes that can easily transition between seasons. Gone are the days of hoarding seasonal decor and lugging out boxes of decorations that overwhelm our homes and hearts. With her help, readers’ homes can look beautiful, fresh and inviting year round by incorporating seasonal touches without going overboard.