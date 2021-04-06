Staples You Need to Buy Now!

Stock up on the essentials so you are not spending money on thing, you don’t need.
Pickles
· Increases fullness from the vinegar
· Low calorie but high flavor
· Re-use pickle juice to make your own using baby cucumbers
Frozen fruits and veggies
· Identical nutrient profile as fresh fruits & vegetables picked at the peak of ripeness
· High in fiber to promote immunity & weight loss
· Notable price difference (help you save money)
Apple Cider Vinegar
· Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories
· Beats bloating and boosts immune system
· Drink 1 tbsp with water each morning, mix into salad dressing, use when baking
Honey
· Can help lower blood pressure from antioxidants
· Only “sweetener” with positive effects on cholesterol
· Potent prebiotic to help gut health
Nut Butter
· Use nut butter instead of regular butter
· High in protein & healthy fat
· Versatile and can be used in oatmeal, baking, making salad dressings etc.
Oats
· Known as “Healthiest grain on earth”
· Helps with weight loss
· Lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol
· Gluten free baking and breading option + long shelf life