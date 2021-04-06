Staples You Need to Buy Now!

Stock up on the essentials so you are not spending money on thing, you don’t need.

Pickles

· Increases fullness from the vinegar

· Low calorie but high flavor

· Re-use pickle juice to make your own using baby cucumbers

Frozen fruits and veggies

· Identical nutrient profile as fresh fruits & vegetables picked at the peak of ripeness

· High in fiber to promote immunity & weight loss

· Notable price difference (help you save money)

Apple Cider Vinegar

· Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories

· Beats bloating and boosts immune system

· Drink 1 tbsp with water each morning, mix into salad dressing, use when baking

Honey

· Can help lower blood pressure from antioxidants

· Only “sweetener” with positive effects on cholesterol

· Potent prebiotic to help gut health

Nut Butter

· Use nut butter instead of regular butter

· High in protein & healthy fat

· Versatile and can be used in oatmeal, baking, making salad dressings etc.

Oats

· Known as “Healthiest grain on earth”

· Helps with weight loss

· Lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol

· Gluten free baking and breading option + long shelf life