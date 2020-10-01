Stand-Up to Bullying

Research Scientist and Bullying Prevention Expert Dr. Jasmine Williams is a driving force in the development, implementation, and evaluation of Committee for Children’s bullying prevention programs. She’s consulted with leading experts in the field to update the bullying prevention curriculum with the most effective strategies to teach kids how to recognize, report, and refuse bullying. Her scholarship has been published in peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Early Adolescence, Teaching and Teacher Education, and Research in Human Development. Jasmine is available to discuss research-based bullying prevention strategies and how families and educators can empower kids to prevent racial bullying and harassment.

