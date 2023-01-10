With just $300 in his pocket, Stacy Spikes took a leap of faith and moved away from Houston to Hollywood to build his dream into a reality. Spikes created MoviePass and was eventually named by USA Today as one of the 21 most influential Black leaders in tech. He provided an in-depth look into the trials and triumphs of his life in the book BLACK FOUNDER. His story is also the subject of a new documentary by Mark Wahlberg’s production company.