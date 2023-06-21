St. Pete’s “Letters of Love” campaign is on during Pride Month, encouraging locals and visitors to write letters of support to the LGBTQ+ community. Letters include everything from personal messages to words of encouragement and are disolayed on designated walls. Look for pop-up letter-writing stations at local businesses and organizations through June 30th.
St. Pete launches ‘Letters of Love’ during Pride Month
by: Maggie Rodriguez
