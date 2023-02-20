Actor Eugenie Bondurant joins us to chat about being selected as one of three local icons who will sit for portraits during the upcoming “Iconic: Portrait Edition” hosted by Morean Arts Center on Saturday, February 25 from 7-10PM. Guests at the gala will witness the portraits being created live and then vote for their favorite at the end of the evening. Nine local artists will participate in the event, which also includes cocktails and bites and a silent auction as part of the fundraiser to benefit the Morean Arts Center.