Female entrepreneurs are flocking to St. Pete Girl Bosses, the local networking group offering women a place to grow together personally and professionally. What started just over a year ago online has grown to more than 3,600 Facebook group members and more than a 100 that meet at frequently scheduled in-person workshops and events. St. Pete Girl Bosses thrive on the success of other women and offer more support in their new podcast called Bosscast.
St. Pete Girl Bosses draw big crowds with a message of support and ambition
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
