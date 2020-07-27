The City of St. Petersburg’s Healthy St. Pete initiative has partnered with local restaurants to create the “St. Pete Eats: A Cookbook”, a collection of St. Pete’s favorite flavors, prepared with health in mind with Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin, City Administrator.

The cookbook gives at-home cooks a taste of the flavors that can be found throughout St. Pete’s food scene—with a healthier spin.

“We’re so fortunate to live in a city that overflows with flavor and epicurean experiences. It’s my mission as St. Pete’s Deputy Mayor and City Administrator to infuse those flavors with delicious, healthy options, through Healthy St. Pete,” said Dr. Tomalin. “In this cookbook, I’ve shared some of my own favorite recipes, and have enlisted the expertise of some of St. Pete’s finest chefs to give you an authentic culinary experience that can only be found in St. Pete.”

Healthy St. Pete is a city-wide community engagement and empowerment initiative that helps the community eat, live, shop, and play healthier. Healthy St. Pete’s mission is to create a culture of health in the city and make the healthy choice the easy choice, and the City’s creation of this cookbook aims to assist with that.

St. Pete Eats will be released to the public on Friday, July 17th, and can be purchased from stpeteeats.org or directly from participating local St. Pete businesses.

Proceeds from cookbooks purchased from the website will go towards the City of St. Petersburg’s Fighting Chance Fund, which provides grants to locally-owned and independently-operated small businesses and their employees that have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19. More information can be found at stpete.org/fightingchancefund

Proceeds from cookbooks purchased at participating local businesses will go directly to the local business. For a list of locations with books for sale, visit stpeteeats.org

ABOUT HEALTHY ST. PETE

Healthy St. Pete is a City of St. Petersburg initiative led by the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department. The mission of Healthy St Pete is to build a culture of health in our city by making the healthy choice the easy choice through a collaborative community effort.

Through Healthy St. Pete, the City of St. Petersburg works to implement institutional change, build community capacity through education and partnership, and implement innovative projects to advance St. Petersburg’s health and well-being. For example, working with St. Pete’s restaurant community to ensure healthy options are available to everyone in our city.

Each year, Healthy St. Pete serves the community and engages with more than 10,000 St. Pete residents.

For more information, visit healthystpetefl.com