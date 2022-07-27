Christmas in July is a month-long community-wide fundraiser to help raise funds for activities, experiences, and toys for St. Joe’s Kids.

A cancer diagnosis, catastrophic injury, or other illness can quickly turn a child’s world upside down, replacing their carefree days with chemotherapy treatments, needle pricks, surgeries, and far too much time spent away from home. It’s a lot to deal with. But thanks to people just like you, our Christmas in July donation event helps bring a little Christmas magic to these kids all year long. Through fun activities and festive celebrations your support helps us provide a much-needed boost to distract them from their pain, discomfort, and feelings of isolation – and gives them hope to help them cope.

