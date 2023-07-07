During the month of July, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is holding a donation drive to provide funding for special therapies, activities and toys that help kids cope with being in the hospital.

When a cancer diagnosis, traumatic injury or serious medical condition replaces a child’s carefree days with chemotherapy treatments, needle pricks, surgeries, and far too much time spent away from home, it can be a lot to deal with. Donations made during Christmas in July make it possible to provide young patients with the special attention and added comfort that is just as important to their healing as the world-class medical care they receive at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.

Join St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s Christmas in July donation drive to help hospitalized children in our community. Here’s how you can make a difference:

• Help brighten the spirits of hospitalized kids by becoming a corporate or individual sponsor online at StJosephsChristmas.org. Monetary donations can be made in any denomination and are greatly appreciated.

• Join the Christmas in July Challenge and invite your community to get involved. Head to StJosephsChristmas.org to make a donation, create a fundraising page, get help hosting your own toy drive and more.

• Become one of our community partners – get your customers involved in Christmas in July through a donation of percentage of sales, register campaigns and spirit nights.

• Drop off toys and monetary donations during our Christmas in July grand-finale celebration on Friday, July 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview.

For more information about Christmas in July, contact St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s Foundation at (813) 872-0979 or visit StJosephsChristmas.org.