Chef Emily Hersh, who gained national attention at the age of 22 when she appeared as the only professionally trained vegetarian chef on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns with Gordon Ramsay, shares her recipes for three mouthwatering springtime desserts: Kitchen Sink Cookies, Lemon Snacking Cake and Vegan Strawberry Mousse, each including surprising ingredients that she incorporates into many of her vegan recipes.

Kitchen Sink Cookies

Yield: 20 cookies | Time: 1 hr Ingredients: ● ½ cup unsalted Earth Balance Butter ● 1 cup light brown sugar ● ½ cup granulated sugar ● 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract ● 6 Tbsp. aquafaba (juice from canned chickpeas) ● 2 ½ cup gluten free all-purpose flour ● 1 tsp. Baking powder ● 1 tsp. Baking soda ● 1 tsp. Decaf instant coffee granulates ● ½ tsp. Salt ● 1 cup dark chocolate chips ● ½ cup gluten free pretzels ● 1 cup potato chips Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. 2. In a bowl, mix together wet ingredients. 3. In a separate bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. 4. Combine wet ingredients with dry ingredients until combined. 5. Gently mix in the chocolate chips, pretzels, and chips. 6. Form the mixture into a big dough ball and freeze for 30 minutes. 7. Shape the dough into cookies and bake for 12 minutes.

Lemon Snacking Cake

Yield: 16 snacking cakes | Time: 30 minutes ● 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour ● 1 cup all-purpose flour ● 1 teaspoon baking powder ● 1 teaspoon baking soda ● 1 tablespoon lemon zest (1-2 lemons) ● 1/3 cup melted coconut oil ● 1 cup maple syrup, room temperature ● 2/3 cup almond milk, room temperature ● 1⁄4 cup lemon juice (2 lemons) ● 1 teaspoon sea salt ● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ● 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar ● Extra lemon zest (for garnish) Drizzle: ● 2 cups powdered sugar, sifted ● 2 Tbsp. plant based milk Instructions: 1. Heat oven to 350° F. Oil and flour two 8-inch cake pans and line bottoms with parchment. 2. Sift together dry ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together to combine. Set aside. 3. In separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients and pour into dry. Mix well. 4. Pour batter into a prepared square cake pan. 5. Bake for about 15-20 minutes until cakes are springy to touch and pull away from sides of pans. 6. Cool in pans on wire rack for 10-15 minutes. Remove from pans and completely cool on a rack. 7. While the cake is cooling, whisk together powdered sugar and plant based milk until you reach a royal icing consistency. 8. When the cake is cooled, cut into 2 inch thick squares. Drizzle the drizzle on the snacking cakes and top with lemon zest.

Vegan Strawberry Mousse

Yield: 6 people | Time: 1 hr Ingredients: ● 3/4 cup aquafaba ● 2/3 cup powdered sugar ● 1/2 teaspoon vanilla ● 1/2 box of strawberries, rinsed and cut. Instructions: 1. Using a blender, blend strawberries until you reach a liquid consistency. Set aside. 2. Using a stand or hand mixer, mix aquafaba on a low speed for 1 minute. 3. Raise the speed to a medium high and mix until you reach stiff peaks. 4. Add in vanilla and powdered sugar and mix on a high speed for one minute. 5. Gently fold in the strawberry mixture until evenly combined. Chill mixture in the fridge for 1 hour. Serve.