Spring Wreaths with Bianca Octavia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Under a Florida bill passed by the Senate, state agencies would be unable to start, continue, or renew contracts to work with companies that are found to transport undocumented workers to Florida. Senate Bill 1808 passed on partisan lines and heads to the Florida House for approval.

The bill also revises what Florida's government considers a "sanctuary policy" and beefs up the requirements to work with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under the bill, as written, "common carrier" companies would be required to disclose to state agents if they transport undocumented immigrants, or "unauthorized aliens."