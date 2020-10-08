Spooktacular Activities

This awesome activity teaches recrystallization and chemical reactions! Recrystallization happens when a solution of compounds can be dissolved in hot water and then cooled. As it cools, one substance crystalizes (the Borax) and can be removed from the rest of the liquid, which holds the other compound.



Materials:– 3 cups of water- 1 cup of Borax- Pipe cleaners- Clear jars or cups- String- A stick to hold up your creation (a pen, popsicle stick, etc.)

Instructions:

– Boil your water.- Add Borax and stir periodically until completely dissolved.- Set aside to cool slightly.- While the water/borax combination is cooling, make your Halloween shapes out of pipe cleaners. You can do this from memory, by outlining cooking cutters, or following the edges of a piece of paper you stenciled. – Tie a piece of string to the top of your creation.- Pour the water combination into your jars.- Put the pipe cleaner shape into the filled jar leaving the string outside of the water.- Tie the string to your stick.- Keep in a safe location for 1-2 days and watch as your pipe cleaner grows crystals!

Burned through all your screen time and need something educational to do? These STEM spider webs are the perfect Halloween activity!

Materials:– Mini marshmallows- Toothpicks- Spiders and other decorations (optional)

Instructions:– Allow your little one to create a spider web out of toothpicks and marshmallows. Start at the middle and work your way out!

