Chef Tina Zaccardi shares her recipe for spinach artichoke dip pull-apart bread.
The following recipe is from TinaZaccardi.com:
Basic Enriched Yeast Dough
250 grams of all purpose flour (2 Cups + 1 Tablespoon
25 grams of granulated sugar (2 Tablespoons)
1 teaspoons of active dry yeast
1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
120 ml of warm whole milk (115 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit) (1/2 Cup)
1 large whole egg
1 large egg yolk
42 grams of room temperature unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces (3 Tablespoons)
METHOD:
- Place the flour, sugar, yeast and salt in the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Separate the salt and yeast so they are not touching.
- Add the warm milk, whole egg and egg yolk and beat on medium speed with the paddle attachment until the dough comes together, about 2-3 minutes.
- With the mixer on medium speed, add the butter one piece at a time in 20 second intervals. After all the butter has been added continue to beat until the butter is incorporated.
- Switch to the dough hook and beat on medium low speed for 8-10 minutes until the dough is smooth.
- Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and a towel. Allow the dough to rise until doubles in volume, about 1 – 1 1/2 hour.
- If you are not ready to use the dough after the first rise, place it in a zip-lock bag and store in the refrigerator over night.
Filling & Assembling :
- 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
- ¼ Cup of Diced Onions
- 1 Clove of Garlic, Finely Chopped
- 2/3 of a Cup of Frozen Thawed or Canned Artichokes Coarsely Chopped
- 1 Cup of Frozen Chopped Spinach, defrosted and squeezed to remove liquid
- 1/3 Cup of Mayonnaise
- 2 Ounces of Softened Cream Cheese
- 2 Tablespoons of Grated Pecorino Romano
- 1/3 Cup of Grated Cheddar Cheese
- 1/3 Cup of Shredded Mozzarella
- ¼ Teaspoon of Black Pepper
- Salt to taste
- Egg for wash
- In a pan sauté the onions and garlic in the olive oil over medium heat until soft and translucent. Add the artichokes and spinach and sauté on additional 3-4 minutes.
- Place the mixture in a bowl and add the cheeses, salt and pepper and mix to combine.
- Butter an 8 ½” x 4” x 2 ½” loaf pan and line with parchment paper so that the paper hangs over the side. Butter the paper.
- After the first rise roll the dough into a 15” x 12” rectangle.
- Spread the dip mixture over the dough. Cut the dough into 20 3” squares. (4 x 5).
- Stack the squares into piles of 4.
- Line up the squares into the loaf pan. Cover and let rise for 30-45 minutes. Should be just at the edge of te pan.
- Preheat the oven to 375°.
- Wisk the egg and brush on top of the bread.
- Bake the bread for 40-45 minutes. If the top starts to get too brown, cover with foil for the last 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool on a rack in the pan for 5 minutes.
- Using the parchment paper lift the dough out of the pan and place on a wire rack to cool.