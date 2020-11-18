Spinach artichoke dip pull-apart bread

Chef Tina Zaccardi shares her recipe for spinach artichoke dip pull-apart bread.

The following recipe is from TinaZaccardi.com:

Basic Enriched Yeast Dough

250 grams of all purpose flour (2 Cups + 1 Tablespoon

25 grams of granulated sugar (2 Tablespoons)

1 teaspoons of active dry yeast

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

120 ml of warm whole milk (115 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit) (1/2 Cup)

1 large whole egg

1 large egg yolk

42 grams of room temperature unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces (3 Tablespoons)

 METHOD:

  • Place the flour, sugar, yeast and salt in the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Separate the salt and yeast so they are not touching.
  • Add the warm milk, whole egg and egg yolk and beat on medium speed with the paddle attachment until the dough comes together, about 2-3 minutes.
  • With the mixer on medium speed, add the butter one piece at a time in 20 second intervals. After all the butter has been added continue to beat until the butter is incorporated.
  • Switch to the dough hook and beat on medium low speed for 8-10 minutes until the dough is smooth.
  • Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and a towel. Allow the dough to rise until doubles in volume, about 1 – 1 1/2 hour.
  • If you are not ready to use the dough after the first rise, place it in a zip-lock bag and store in the refrigerator over night.

Filling & Assembling :

  • 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
  • ¼ Cup of Diced Onions
  • 1 Clove of Garlic, Finely Chopped
  • 2/3 of a Cup of Frozen Thawed or Canned Artichokes Coarsely Chopped
  • 1 Cup of Frozen Chopped Spinach, defrosted and squeezed to remove liquid
  • 1/3 Cup of Mayonnaise
  • 2 Ounces of Softened Cream Cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons of Grated Pecorino Romano
  • 1/3 Cup of Grated Cheddar Cheese
  • 1/3 Cup of Shredded Mozzarella
  • ¼ Teaspoon of Black Pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • Egg for wash
  • In a pan sauté the onions and garlic in the olive oil over medium heat until soft and translucent.  Add the artichokes and spinach and sauté on additional 3-4 minutes.
  • Place the mixture in a bowl and add the cheeses, salt and pepper and mix to combine.
  • Butter an 8 ½” x 4” x 2 ½” loaf pan and line with parchment paper so that the paper hangs over the side.  Butter the paper.
  • After the first rise roll the dough into a 15” x 12” rectangle.
  • Spread the dip mixture over the dough.  Cut the dough into 20 3” squares.  (4 x 5).
  • Stack the squares into piles of 4.
  • Line up the squares into the loaf pan.  Cover and let rise for 30-45 minutes. Should be just at the edge of te pan.
  • Preheat the oven to 375°.
  • Wisk the egg and brush on top of the bread.
  • Bake the bread for 40-45 minutes.  If the top starts to get too brown, cover with foil for the last 15 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and cool on a rack in the pan for 5 minutes.
  • Using the parchment paper lift the dough out of the pan and place on a wire rack to cool.

