Spicy Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin w/ pickled red cabbage and scallion
(from the A-List Vol 1) Serves 2
INGREDIENTS:
½ pound pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut into 1” portions
Kosher salt and pepper
1 tablespoon Canola oil
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ cup pure maple sugar
1 cup red cabbage, shredded
½ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ cup scallions, thinly sliced
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Heat a large skillet with canola oil to medium high.
Season the pork tenderloin pieces with salt and pepper to taste.
Sear on all sides for 30 seconds and set aside. In a small stockpot, add maple syrup, and cayenne pepper.
Bring to a boil the simmer for 5 minutes.
Cover seared pork in maple and cayenne mixture.
Place on a baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, using a small stockpot, simmer cabbage, vinegar, and dried oregano for 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
To plate, place the glazed pork tenderloin pieces in a line, then top with pickled cabbage, and sliced scallions. Drizzle remaining maple glaze around the plate.