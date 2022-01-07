Spicy Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Spicy Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin w/ pickled red cabbage and scallion

(from the A-List Vol 1) Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

½ pound pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut into 1” portions

Kosher salt and pepper

1 tablespoon Canola oil

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup pure maple sugar

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup sugar

1/8  teaspoon dried oregano

¼ cup scallions, thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Heat a large skillet with canola oil to medium high.

Season the pork tenderloin pieces with salt and pepper to taste.

Sear on all sides for 30 seconds and set aside. In a small stockpot, add maple syrup, and cayenne pepper.

Bring to a boil the simmer for 5 minutes.

Cover seared pork in maple and cayenne mixture.

Place on a baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, using a small stockpot, simmer cabbage, vinegar, and dried oregano for 10-12 minutes. Set aside.

To plate, place the glazed pork tenderloin pieces in a line, then top with pickled cabbage, and sliced scallions. Drizzle remaining maple glaze around the plate.

