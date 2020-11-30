Spice up your breakfast with “Taste of Tucson”

Author and chef Jackie Alpers gives us a recipe for a spicy, Mexican-themed breakfast called Molletes, from her book “Taste of Tucson.”
Ingredients:
- 2 bolillo rolls or demi baguette, halved lengthwise
- 1 cup refried beans warmed
- ½ cup crumbled queso fresco
- 4 fried eggs
- 1 medium avocado, sliced
- Hot sauce to taste
- Sea salt and freshly ground black
- pepper to taste
- Chile powder to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the broiler.
- Toast the bread until golden brown and then place on a foil-lined
- baking sheet or toaster oven pan. Heap the beans on top of each bread slice, dividing evenly, then cover with the cheese, again dividing evenly.
- Place the sandwiches under the broiler or in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted.
- Remove the sandwiches from the oven and layer each with 1 fried egg and a few slices of avocado. Season with hot sauce, salt, pepper and chile powder to taste.