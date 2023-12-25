Entertaining expert Tim Laird shared tips for how to make drinks, snacks and appetizers that all add a little kick to traditional recipes.

Blazing Bloody Martini

Makes: 1 cocktail

2 ounces Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix

2 ounces vodka (or bourbon, tequila, gin)

2 blue cheese stuffed olives

Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish with olives.

Peppered Maple Glazed Bacon

Makes: 10 servings

½ cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 pound thick-cut bacon

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.

Combine the syrup and pepper in a small bowl. Place the bacon on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and brush the bacon generously with the syrup mixture. Return the baking sheet to the oven for 5 minutes, or until the bacon is browned and cooked to the desired doneness.

Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain. Serve immediately.

Cajun Shrimp and Cucumber

Serves: 10-12

1 pound frozen, raw shrimp, peeled and deveined (45-50 count)

2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

4 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

4 teaspoons bourbon

Tabasco, several dashes (optional)

Salt

Pepper

1 English (seedless) cucumber, sliced into ¼-inch rounds

½ cup sour cream

Paprika

Defrost the shrimp according to the directions on the package. Marinate the shrimp in the olive oil, Cajun seasoning, bourbon, and Tabasco for 10 minutes. Sauté in a hot pan until cooked through and just pink and opaque in color, approximately 3 – 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place a dollop of sour cream on a slice of cucumber and top with a cooked shrimp. Repeat with the remaining cucumber, sour cream, and shrimp. Garnish with a dusting of paprika.

Chinese Five Spice Meatballs

In a small bowl, combine 1 cup BBQ sauce and 1 teaspoon Chinese Five Spice.

Buy your favorite meatballs (pork, beef, turkey, or vegetarian) and toss them with the sauce.

Note: Meatballs can be found pre-made and pre-cooked in the freezer section of your grocery store.

Sweet and Spicy Nuts

Makes: 4 cups

1 egg white

1 tablespoon water

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pound raw pecans

Preheat the oven to 200ºF.

In a large bowl, beat the egg white and water until frothy but not stiff. Stir in the sugar, salt, cinnamon and cayenne. Add nuts and stir until completely coated. Spread the nuts on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes, until the nuts are dry and toasty. Remove from the oven and let cool. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.