Since 2015, Spencer the therapy dog has been cheering Boston Marathon runners, bringing them comfort and inspiring them to cross the finish line. Despite his recent battles with cancer, Spencer was able to attend this year’s race as the official dog of the Boston Marathon. Runners were happy to see his furry face on the sidelines, and it’s that heartwarming sight that’s giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Creating Smiles Dental).
