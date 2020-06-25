Spa Pedicure At-Home

SPA PEDICURE



If you’re not comfortable going out for a pedi, here are some great tips for a DIY Pedicure.

If you don’t have a foot bath or a bathtub, it’s okay.

It’s been a long haul and just being in for so long truly makes you feel personally neglected.

There is nothing worse than getting into bed and having your rough heel catch on the sheets. I have literally gotten out of bed to run to the shower for my foot emery board and smoothed them out. It’s like nails on a blackboard to me. Neglected and long toenails are also a pet-peeve of mine, so here are my tips for a DIY!

Some spa music and the scent of a candle or incense can put you into a more relaxed mood and mark this time, as yours, to care for yourself, aesthetically. You deserve it!

Create an atmosphere with scented candles and spa music.

If you don’t have a foot bath, soak by placing a washcloth over your drain in the shower. Fill shower basin with hot water and step in for 5-minutes.

Cut and file…file across tops of nails, too.

Remove callouses with file or callous remover

Rinse and wrap toes with toilet paper for polishing.

Take a heavy, thick, and rich moisturizer, the heaviest you have, even a thin coat of Vaseline and rub this into your feet, mostly on the bottoms.

Cut the toes out of an old pair of socks and slip them on. Put your feet up and relax, watch a rerun and leave the socks on as long as you can. Your feet will feel like butter when you remove your socks.

I’m working with Rose Marie Verzella who is an internationally acclaimed expert in the field of cosmetics (including scar and tattoo camouflage as well as permanent make-up) with more than 25 years of experience as an industry leading practitioner, trainer, and speaker. Rose has appeared on ABC, CBS and Fox and been quoted in Salon, Bustle, Huffington Post, Essence and many more.

She is the founder of the Beau Institute.