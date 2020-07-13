Southern Style Pecan Coffee Cake

Southern Style Pecan Coffeecake
Yield: 12 servings
Preheat oven to 325°F
1-10″ Bundt/Tube pan, sprayed with a non-stick spray
This rich, light and moist cinnamon breakfast cake will enlighten your morning coffee. You can make this also for a light after dinner cake.
1-1/4 cups pecans, chopped, divided
3 cups plus 2 tsp granulated sugar, divided
3 tsp ground cinnamon, divided
1-1/2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature
8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
6 large eggs
2-2/3 cups cake flour
1/8 tsp sea salt
- In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup pecans, 2 tsp. granulated sugar and 1 tsp. Sprinkle in the bottom of the prepared pan. Set aside.
- In mixing bowl fitted with paddle attachment, cream remaining sugar, butter and cream cheese on medium speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add lemon juice and vanilla, mixing until well blended. Add each egg one at a time until batter is thoroughly blended.
- In a large bowl, combine cake flour, remaining cinnamon and salt. Add to butter mixture.
- Fold chopped pecans to batter and mix until all combined. Place batter into prepared pan and place into preheated oven.
- Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 80 minutes. Leave the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes and then turn upside down onto a cooling rack.