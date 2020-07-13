1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis giving coronavirus update after record spike in new cases
Body found in California lake during search for missing ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Southern Style Pecan Coffee Cake

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Southern Style Pecan Coffeecake

Yield: 12 servings                     

Preheat oven to 325°F                                       

1-10″ Bundt/Tube pan, sprayed with a non-stick spray                               

This rich, light and moist cinnamon breakfast cake will enlighten your morning coffee. You can make this also for a light after dinner cake.

1-1/4 cups                 pecans, chopped, divided

3 cups plus 2 tsp      granulated sugar, divided

3 tsp                            ground cinnamon, divided

1-1/2 cups                unsalted butter, room temperature 

8 oz                            cream cheese, room temperature 

1 tbsp                         fresh lemon juice

2 tsp                           pure vanilla extract

6 large                       eggs

2-2/3 cups                 cake flour

1/8 tsp                       sea salt

  1. In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup pecans, 2 tsp. granulated sugar and 1 tsp. Sprinkle in the bottom of the prepared pan. Set aside.
  1. In mixing bowl fitted with paddle attachment, cream remaining sugar, butter and cream cheese on medium speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add lemon juice and vanilla, mixing until well blended. Add each egg one at a time until batter is thoroughly blended.
  1. In a large bowl, combine cake flour, remaining cinnamon and salt. Add to butter mixture.
  1. Fold chopped pecans to batter and mix until all combined.  Place batter into prepared pan and place into preheated oven.
  1. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 80 minutes. Leave the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes and then turn upside down onto a cooling rack.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss