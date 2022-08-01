Erin S. Lane is a writer, theologian, and someone other than a mother. She is the Author of Someone Other Than a Mother: Flipping the Scripts on a Woman’s Purpose and Making Meaning Beyond Motherhood. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College and a master’s degree from Duke Divinity School, both with a focus on gender studies. Mentored by Parker J. Palmer and the Center for Courage & Renewal, she works as a vocational retreat facilitator, helping people discern their wildest questions of purpose. She resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her improbable kin.

https://www.erinslane.com/

https://www.instagram.com/heyerinlane/

https://www.facebook.com/heyerinlane