TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Rain gauges are a vital part of measuring the amount of rain an area has received. Over time, this information helps with forecasting flooding potential or drought conditions across the area.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is currently in the process of upgrading about 200 gauges across the Tampa Bay area. The data from each rain gauge was previously collected manually by a technician going out to each site individually and uploading that data.