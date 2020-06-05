Soba Noodle Asparagus Chicken Satay

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into cubes

Skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes prior to grilling)

Peanut sauce:

2 tablespoons peanut butter powder

4 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon ginger paste

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

For noodles:

12 ounces soba noodles

1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 cup fresh asparagus, cut into bite size pieces

1/2 cup leeks, washed and thinly sliced

1 cup bell peppers, thinly sliced

Preparation:

In a small bowl, add peanut butter powder, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and sesame oil. Whisk together and set aside.

Add chicken to a large, resealable bag and pour 2 tablespoons of the peanut sauce over chicken. Seal bag and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes.

Add water to a large pot over high heat and bring to a boil. When water is boiling, add soba noodles, cabbage, asparagus, leeks and peppers. Bring back to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Remove chicken from bag and discard used marinade. Thread chicken onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes each side or until done. (Grill outdoors or indoors on a cooktop.)

Heat the remaining peanut sauce over medium low heat until hot and add the noodles and veggie mixture back to pot and lightly toss together.

Add soba noodle mixture to plates and top with chicken skewers. Enjoy!

Optional garnishings:

Like it spicy? Add some sriracha or red pepper flakes to this dish-

Need some fruit? Add some mandarin oranges while plating this dish-

Need some fresh herbs? Top with chives at the end-

Need it over-the-top decadent? Add some blue cheese crumbles at the end (this is how I like it)-

Substitutions:

Want to make this dish into a burger? I have Soba Noodle Bun Burger recipe that uses the soba noodles as the bun. It’s similar to the ramen bun burger that was so popular a few years ago. And the burger is gluten and dairy free.

Full fat recipe – use chicken thighs and regular peanut butter

Low fat recipe – use chicken breasts and peanut butter powder

Gluten free recipe – use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce and make sure soba noodles are 100% buckwheat noodles and have no wheat fillers.

Vegetarian recipe – use tofu or mushrooms instead of chicken

Vegan recipe – use tofu or mushrooms instead of chicken and coconut aminos instead of soy sauce

Dairy free – this recipe is dairy free

For more from Gina visit her website, Facebook and Instagram.