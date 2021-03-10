Snacking Fun with Sun-Maid Bites

Do you feel tired from the time you get out of bed and your feet on the floor to when you put your head back down on your pillow? Maybe too harried that you can't find the eyeglasses sitting on top of your head and so unfocused that you can't even read your favorite magazine. Do you blame your lack of "oomph" on your busy schedule, or do you assume this is just part of the natural aging process? Think again. While fatigue is one of the most common health complaints, the cause for your waning energy could be as simple as a hormonal imbalance.

Amy Shah, a double board-certified medical doctor and nutrition expert with training from Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard, says you don't have to settle for feeling this way. Her new book offers her groundbreaking proven plan, born out of her personal energy crisis to help women take control of their lives and a complete mental, hormonal, and inflammatory reset.