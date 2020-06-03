Smoked Corn Salad

Summer Corn Salad

2 cups smoked or grilled corn

1/2 cup canned black beans, drained

1/2 cup chopped grilled red onion

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup grape tomatoes

1/2 avocado, diced

1 Tablespoon fresh Cilantro, stems removed

Lime wheels, garnish

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

1 cup fresh lime juice

4 Tablespoons Honey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 Cups olive oil blend

Remove corn from husk with knife. Combine corn, black beans, grilled red onion, diced cucumber, shredded carrots and grape tomatoes in large bowl and gently toss, adding avocado last.

Combine in medium bowl, lime juice, honey, cumin, black pepper, salt and garlic clove. Slowly whisk in olive oil, until combined.

Pour Honey Lime vinaigrette over corn salad ingredients until desired consistency and gently toss. Transfer into serving bowl and top with fresh Cilantro leaves and lime wheels.

Serves 4 to 6