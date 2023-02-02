Rob “Rub” Bagby of Swamp Boys BBQ, one of the winningest competitors on the barbecue competition circuit, joins us to share his secrets for the best at-home ribs ahead of the 19th annual “Smoke on the Water”. 50 teams from across the country will compete at this weekend’s event, and proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Polk County.
‘Smoke on the Water’: great BBQ and an even better cause
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
