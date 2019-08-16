Who doesn’t need to smile these days… we all do, and now there’s an art exhibit dedicated to the smiley face and will certainly make *you smile.
Artist and gallery owner Chad Mize is here to tell us all about “The Art of the Smiley Face” happening at Mize Gallery in St. Pete. MIZE GALLERY exhibit: SMILE, the art of the smiley face. Exhibit runs August 9th – 24th, 2019. Gallery hours are Saturdays 11-7PM and Sundays 11-3PM.
Free to attend. MIZE Gallery
689 Dr MLK Jr St N.
Unit C
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Smile: the art of the smiley face
