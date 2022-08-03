For the Burgers

9” cast iron skillet or grill grates flipped to the flat side

2 lbs ground chuck roast (80% lean, 20% fat)

½ stick butter, divided in half

1 onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. kosher sea salt, divided

1/2 Tbsp. coarsely ground pepper, divided

For the Secret Sauce

½ cup mayo

2 tbsp. ketchup

1 tbsp. mustard

1 tbsp. pickle relish (either sweet or dill is okay)

1 dash onion powder

1 dash smoked paprika

For more recipes go to: GrillGirl.com

INSTRUCTIONS