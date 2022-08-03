For the Burgers

  • 9” cast iron skillet or grill grates flipped to the flat side
  • 2 lbs ground chuck roast (80% lean, 20% fat)
  • ½ stick butter, divided in half
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher sea salt, divided
  • 1/2 Tbsp. coarsely ground pepper, divided

For the Secret Sauce

  • ½ cup mayo
  • 2 tbsp. ketchup
  • 1 tbsp. mustard
  • 1 tbsp. pickle relish (either sweet or dill is okay)
  • 1 dash onion powder
  • 1 dash smoked paprika

For more recipes go to: GrillGirl.com

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Mix secret sauce ingredients and store in the refrigerator until ready to use. 
  2. Very gently, form the ground beef into rough balls — just enough to give them shape without compressing the beef. (These burgers will be flattened straight on the grill to create crispy edges from cooking).
  3. Heat your grill to 400 degrees on medium-high direct heat. 
  4. Place a large cast iron skillet on the grill or, use the flat, griddle side of grill grates. Give your surface a few minutes to get nice and hot. 
  5. Add butter to the skillet and let it melt. Add onions and let them cook until translucent. Remove the onions from the skillet and set aside. 
  6. Add more butter. Working in batches, place burgers on the skillet and flatten with a metal spatula to ½-inch thick. Sprinkle the burgers with salt and pepper.
  7. Flip the burgers when the edges begin to form a nice, crispy crust. 
  8. Add cheese and continue to cook. Remove the burgers once both sides have achieved those crispy griddled edges. 
  9. To assemble burgers, slather the bun in secret sauce. Next, add a patty and top with grilled onions. Optionally, add tomato and pickles. 