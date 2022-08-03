For the Burgers
- 9” cast iron skillet or grill grates flipped to the flat side
- 2 lbs ground chuck roast (80% lean, 20% fat)
- ½ stick butter, divided in half
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. kosher sea salt, divided
- 1/2 Tbsp. coarsely ground pepper, divided
For the Secret Sauce
- ½ cup mayo
- 2 tbsp. ketchup
- 1 tbsp. mustard
- 1 tbsp. pickle relish (either sweet or dill is okay)
- 1 dash onion powder
- 1 dash smoked paprika
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix secret sauce ingredients and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
- Very gently, form the ground beef into rough balls — just enough to give them shape without compressing the beef. (These burgers will be flattened straight on the grill to create crispy edges from cooking).
- Heat your grill to 400 degrees on medium-high direct heat.
- Place a large cast iron skillet on the grill or, use the flat, griddle side of grill grates. Give your surface a few minutes to get nice and hot.
- Add butter to the skillet and let it melt. Add onions and let them cook until translucent. Remove the onions from the skillet and set aside.
- Add more butter. Working in batches, place burgers on the skillet and flatten with a metal spatula to ½-inch thick. Sprinkle the burgers with salt and pepper.
- Flip the burgers when the edges begin to form a nice, crispy crust.
- Add cheese and continue to cook. Remove the burgers once both sides have achieved those crispy griddled edges.
- To assemble burgers, slather the bun in secret sauce. Next, add a patty and top with grilled onions. Optionally, add tomato and pickles.