Smart, Practial Tools for Pet Homes

According to the American Pet Products Association’s 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, Millennials and Gen Z represent nearly 50% of pet parents today and they’re the fastest growing segment.

These younger generations want practical, well-designed tools to help them care for their pets. To address that demand, there was a lot of practical product innovation in 2022!

Clawguard After adoption, 90% of pets that are returned to shelters is due to unwanted behavior in the home. It takes 3-4 weeks for pets to acclimate to their new home environment. During this time, Clawguard protects your home so Pet Parents can concentrate less on the damage and more on love. Clawguard.com

Messy Mutts Messy Mutts (and Cats) creates functional, solution based products that make owning a pet a little less messy…and a little more fun. MessyMutts.ca

JoJo Modern Pets Makes beautiful and practical items for homes with pets. Find JoJo Modern Pets products at your local pet retailer, macys.com or kohls.com — not available on Amazon.

