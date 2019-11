“The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film, airing TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00–10:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC.