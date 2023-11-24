Maggie experiences “a day in the life” at Cow Creek Farm, a family-owned and operated hidden gem in Plant City, where Highland Cows are the main attraction. Besides learning about the unique, “fluffy” cows, Maggie feeds the other animals, tends to the stalls, fertilizes the fields and wraps up the day with a gourmet meal at the property’s picturesque white barn, which has been converted into a rustic and charming events venue.

The farm offers seasonal tours that sell out quickly. Tickets for the Winter tours go on sale today at CowCreekFarm.com.