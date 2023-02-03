Adult Slumber Party Recipes 

By Melissa Santell 

Tiramisu Popcorn 

Ingredients 

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
  • 3 ounces white chocolate, melted 
  • 3 ounces milk chocolate, melted
  • 1/2 cup roughly chopped chocolate covered espresso beans
  • 1/2 cup biscotti, chopped 
  • 3 teaspoons espresso powder,  halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 

Directions 

  1. Heat oil in a large stock pot on low heat. Drop 3 kernels into the oil, cover and listen. Once they’ve popped, add in the remaining popcorn and cover. 
  2. Remove the popcorn from the heat after you hear it stop popping – about 30-45 seconds. 
  3. Sprinkle ¼ cup of chopped chocolate covered espresso beans,  ¼ cup of biscotti crumbs, 1 ½ teaspoons of the espresso powder and sea salt over the popcorn. Toss to coat. Spread the popcorn onto a baking sheet.
  4. Melt the white chocolate in the microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring until smooth. Then drizzle over the popcorn. 
  5. Melt the white chocolate in the microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring until smooth. Once melted, stir in the remaining 1 ½ teaspoons of espresso powder. Drizzle over the popcorn. 
  6. Finish by sprinkling the remaining biscotti crumbs and chocolate covered espresso beans on popcorn. Let the chocolate harden. Serve. 

Candy Land Bellini 

Ingredients 

  • 1 bottle of prosecco 
  • 1 fresh peach, sliced + pureed 
  • 5 raspberries
  • 1/2 cup peach juice
  • 1 tablespoon edible glitter 
  • Peach cotton candy, for garnish 
  • Heart-shaped ice cube mold 

Directions

  1. In a blender, puree the peach, raspberries and peach juice until smooth. Strain the liquid to remove any seeds. Swirl in edible glitter and pour liquid into heart shaped molds. Freeze until solid. 
  2. When ready to serve, drop 2 peach cubes in the bottom of each flute. Top with prosecco and garnish with cotton candy fluff. 

Grilled Focaccia Pizza 

Ingredients 

  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 loaf of focaccia bread, sliced lengthwise
  • 1/2 – 1 cup of your favorite tomato sauce
  • Buffalo Mozzarella, torn  
  • 2 tablespoons Pecorino, grated 
  • Sprinkle of sea salt
  • Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Directions  

  1. Preheat the grill to 425°F. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the crust with olive oil. 
  2. Ladle sauce evenly over the crust. Top with mozzarella, pecorino and salt. Place on a pizza pan, baking sheet, or cast iron and bake for 5 to 6 minutes. Cook until the cheese is melty and the crust is crisped golden brown.
  3. Remove and top with fresh basil. Mangia!