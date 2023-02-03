Adult Slumber Party Recipes
By Melissa Santell
Tiramisu Popcorn
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
- 3 ounces white chocolate, melted
- 3 ounces milk chocolate, melted
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped chocolate covered espresso beans
- 1/2 cup biscotti, chopped
- 3 teaspoons espresso powder, halved
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Directions
- Heat oil in a large stock pot on low heat. Drop 3 kernels into the oil, cover and listen. Once they’ve popped, add in the remaining popcorn and cover.
- Remove the popcorn from the heat after you hear it stop popping – about 30-45 seconds.
- Sprinkle ¼ cup of chopped chocolate covered espresso beans, ¼ cup of biscotti crumbs, 1 ½ teaspoons of the espresso powder and sea salt over the popcorn. Toss to coat. Spread the popcorn onto a baking sheet.
- Melt the white chocolate in the microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring until smooth. Then drizzle over the popcorn.
- Melt the white chocolate in the microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring until smooth. Once melted, stir in the remaining 1 ½ teaspoons of espresso powder. Drizzle over the popcorn.
- Finish by sprinkling the remaining biscotti crumbs and chocolate covered espresso beans on popcorn. Let the chocolate harden. Serve.
Candy Land Bellini
Ingredients
- 1 bottle of prosecco
- 1 fresh peach, sliced + pureed
- 5 raspberries
- 1/2 cup peach juice
- 1 tablespoon edible glitter
- Peach cotton candy, for garnish
- Heart-shaped ice cube mold
Directions
- In a blender, puree the peach, raspberries and peach juice until smooth. Strain the liquid to remove any seeds. Swirl in edible glitter and pour liquid into heart shaped molds. Freeze until solid.
- When ready to serve, drop 2 peach cubes in the bottom of each flute. Top with prosecco and garnish with cotton candy fluff.
Grilled Focaccia Pizza
Ingredients
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 loaf of focaccia bread, sliced lengthwise
- 1/2 – 1 cup of your favorite tomato sauce
- Buffalo Mozzarella, torn
- 2 tablespoons Pecorino, grated
- Sprinkle of sea salt
- Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the grill to 425°F. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the crust with olive oil.
- Ladle sauce evenly over the crust. Top with mozzarella, pecorino and salt. Place on a pizza pan, baking sheet, or cast iron and bake for 5 to 6 minutes. Cook until the cheese is melty and the crust is crisped golden brown.
- Remove and top with fresh basil. Mangia!